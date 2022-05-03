It’s Gabriella-ception!

Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens united at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday. Hudgens was interviewing her fellow stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. It served as the setting for an Internet-breaking crossover between two generations of “High School Musical” stars.

Hudgens had her major career breakout as Gabrielle Montez in the 2006 television film, “High School Musical”. Rodrigo was entrusted to portray Nini Salazar-Roberts, who is cast as Gabriella in a fictional stage production of High School Musical, in 2019’s “High School Musical: The Musical”.

“Little miss new Gabriella!” Hudgens told Rodrigo, according to Billboard. “I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that.”

“I know, we’re soul sisters!” Rodrigo replied, leading Hudgens to say, “I love it for us… If that means I get to be your sister, I’m like, ‘I’m so in.’”