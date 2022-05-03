Cara Delevingne had a freeing moment at the Met Gala! The supermodel turned heads on Monday night when she arrived in a red suit by Dior Haute Couture. While ascending the steps at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 29-year-old opted for a dramatic wardrobe change.

Delevingne took off her jacket, only to reveal her gold-painted torso adorned with gold chains. The photographers ate the moment up, as the supermodel revealed her bare skin, and nipples – which were covered by gold paint.

The model’s glam was just as extravagant, as her long blonde tresses flowed down her shoulders. For her makeup, Delevingne’s smoky eye was exaggerated with gold rhinestones around her lids.