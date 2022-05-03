The “B” in Cardi B is for Billie Eilish.

Well, not really but there is no dividing the two superstars. A short video from the 2022 Met Gala after-party has been making the rounds online.

In the clip Cardi gave a brief speech at the event, encouraging partygoers to have fun, drink and presumably more. Eilish was captured shortly after looking in Cardi’s direction and saying, “so weird.” Some accused Eilish of criticizing Cardi.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish ‘Less Nervous’ At 2022 Met Gala, Rocks ‘Eco-Friendly’ Gucci Gown

Cardi B encourages ppl at the #MetGala after party to have fun, to get their drinks and to do cocaine with her, Billie Eilish calls her “weird” shortly after pic.twitter.com/fEqC7jrc11 — Rap Alert (@rapalert100) May 3, 2022

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” Cardi wrote on Tuesday via Twitter. “Two, ‘Ocean Eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f**kin’ baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

Cardi uploaded a voice memo exchange between her and Eilish.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Wears Butterfly Hair Accessories, Poses With Gwen Stefani At 2022 Met Gala

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

“Oh my God, I was so worried you were going to see that,” Eilish said in a voice memo to Cardi on Instagram. “I was f**king calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your a**! And I was like, ‘just look at her, with your eyes!’”

“The Internet is trying to divide us,” Cardi replied in her own voice memo while faux-crying. “They don’t understand that you’re my baby.”

The 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala took place in New York on Monday.