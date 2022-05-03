Sophie Turner is opening up about how her life has changed with her marriage to Joe Jonas.

The actress spoke with Elle UK for their June cover about her career, her marriage, and the journey she’s taken in the last few years.

Turner came to global attention with the megahit that was HBO’s “Game of Thrones”. As it ended in 2019, she confessed she was happy to have her marriage to focus on after.

“I’m quite glad I had that next thing to move on to. If I hadn’t found Joe, I think I would have felt quite lost after ‘Game of Thrones,’” she shared. “And I did feel quite lost after it finished. But it forced me into this new chapter, which was really exciting and something for me to focus on. It was the perfect thing to move on to.”

Despite having other things to move on to, Turner still had a lot to thank the fantasy show for. She spoke on how spending her formative years on set taught her a lot about show business.

“The producers, runners and actors raised me, alongside my parents, but they raised me more in a business sense and to be an independent working woman,” said the 26-year-old. “It was a very formative time in my life. At 16, I felt like I was a fully fledged adult.”

Sophie Turner – Photo: courtesy of ELLE UK / Jem Mitchell

The actress still keeps in contact with her fellow cast members as well, especially Kit Harington.

“Kit has a baby [too], so we’ve managed to see each other quite a bit, which has been nice. We’ve both moved on to another step in our lives together,” she added.

While the young mother wants to focus on her family, she also wants to create a clear divide between how much of her family life is public and how much she keeps private.

“I’m very protective of the life we’ve built. Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple,” she explained. “It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that.”

She shares 1-year-old baby Willa with Jonas and baby number two is on the way.

As for where she wants to take her career in the future, Turner’s keeping her options open.

“I’ve done the big franchises. So now, because I don’t have all the time in the world, if I want to commit to something on TV, it would have to be special,” she shared. “I want to move forward with the weirder things. To go, ‘That was crazy, and unlike anything I’ve ever done before.’ That’s what excites me about the film industry.”

The June issue of Elle UK is on sale from May 4.