Fans are getting psyched for the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”, returning to Netflix with the show’s first new episodes in nearly two years.

Netflix has just unveiled a collection of photos from the new season of the series, which focuses on a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death while trying to head off an imminent apocalypse,

In a case of art imitating life, the photos confirm previous reports that Elliot Page’s character comes out as trans in the new season, and is now known as Viktor Hargreeves.

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Britne Oldford as Fei, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Britne Oldford as Fei in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castaeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castaeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Stan in The Umbrella Academy.

“But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them,” the synopsis continues. “Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The new season of “Umbrella Academy” drops on June 22.