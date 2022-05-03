Fans are getting psyched for the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”, returning to Netflix with the show’s first new episodes in nearly two years.
Netflix has just unveiled a collection of photos from the new season of the series, which focuses on a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death while trying to head off an imminent apocalypse,
In a case of art imitating life, the photos confirm previous reports that Elliot Page’s character comes out as trans in the new season, and is now known as Viktor Hargreeves.
“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis.
“But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them,” the synopsis continues. “Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”
The new season of “Umbrella Academy” drops on June 22.