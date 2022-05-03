Forget personal trainers, Pete Davidson is coaching Kim Kardashian in eating well.

Kardashian and Davidson worked up an appetite at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday. Heading off from the evening, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum dug into her favourite doughnuts, plus 10 stacks of iconic Joe’s pizza. The sugary treats were made courtesy of Doughnuttery‘s portable station.

“Okay guys, so after the Met, I am starving. And my favourite donuts in the entire world in New York City are these mini donuts!” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story, according to People. “How cute is this.”

“And pizza!” she said. “Guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month — definitely three weeks.”

Davidson was firmly in Kardashian’s corner, cheering on his partner as she chowed down on refined carbs and sugars.

“Party, party, woo, woo, woo!” Davidson cheered.

Kardashian must have been hungry as she revealed the strict diet she was on in the weeks leading up to the big night so she would lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.