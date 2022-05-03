Michelle Yeoh is a big Andrew Garfield fan and vice versa.

As Garfield was promoting his new show “Under The Banner Of Heaven”, he paid a nod to “Everything Everywhere All At Once” while leaving “The View”. The Oscar-nominated actor wore latex gloves, mimicking Yeoh’s hotdog hands in the new movie.

This is on top of bringing up the film in many of his interviews, trying to get as many people as possible to watch.

While at the Met Gala on Monday, The Cut asked Yeoh about his tribute.

Michelle Yeoh reacts to Andrew Garfield wearing the hot dog fingers from #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1W2NnK6bor — The Cut (@TheCut) May 2, 2022

“Oh my God! I love him!” Yeoh said. “Can you imagine? I had been watching his interviews that he’s doing for Under the Banner of Heaven, and he’s sitting there asking his costar, ‘Have you seen Everything Everywhere?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ ‘Then you have to go see it.’

“He talks about our film and walks out with the hot dog fingers,” she continued. “I love him. I love him.”

Previously speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Yeoh praised young directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

“When I read the script, it blew my mind. I had no idea what it was all about. There was no one singular way to look at it,” she revealed. “So I wanted to meet the Daniels, so they could explain to me what the heck they were thinking when they wrote that.”

“After the first meeting, I thought ‘these guys are evil geniuses.’”