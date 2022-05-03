Cameron Diaz is bringing back the ’90s with a throwback reference to the infamous “hair gel” scene.

The actress recreated one of her most iconic movie looks from her 1998 film “There’s Something About Mary” in a new Instagram video.

She wrote, “@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner 😂”.

In the video, Diaz invites her friend comedian Benito Skinner and another friend over for dinner. He brings along two bottles of her own wine brand.

The actress is caught in the middle of reminiscing about the film when her guests arrive. To her surprise, Skinner is dressed exactly like Diaz in the memorable scene where her character styles her hair with “hair gel” – complete with the gelled up bangs.

There’s an awkward pause before Diaz shrugs and in some quick change editing, matches Skinner in the same look. Over 20 years later, the 49-year-old revisits the iconic red dress and styled bangs.

“CHEERS TWIN!!!” he wrote in the comments of the post.