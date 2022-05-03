US actress Amber Heard during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial continues into its third week, Tuesday, May 3 brought testimony from clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes.

In Hughes’ testimony, she alleged that Heard continues to experience post-traumatic stress disorder due to being “subjected to sexual violence” inflicted upon her by Depp during their marriage.

“There are a number of incidents of sexual violence reported in this relationship,” Hughes testified, as reported by Deadline. “Those are documented early on… where when Mr. Depp was drunk or high. He threw her on the bed, ripped off her nightgown and tried to have sex with her.”

According to Hughes, during those instances when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was “not able to perform,” he became even more “enraged.”

“There were times when he forced her to give him oral sex when he was angry — these weren’t loving moments, these were angry moments,” Hughes continued. “Moments of dominance, moments of him trying to get control over her.”

Hughes also detailed an alleged attack that took place while Heard and Depp were in Australia while he was filming the fifth “Pirates” movie, in which Depp allegedly penetrated Heard with a bottle; at the time, Heard allegedly recalled hoping that it “wasn’t the broken one.”

In Hughes’ testimony, she claimed that Depp “pushed Heard, he shoved her, he slapped her with the front of his hand and the back of his hand, he choked her, he slammed her into the wall, he pushed her, and when she fell down he kicked her in the back.” Depp and his legal team have consistently denied that he was ever violent toward her.

As Deadline points out, Hughes was brought in by Heard’s legal team to refute the testimony of Depp witness Dr. Shannon Curry, who told that court that, in her opinion, Heard had both Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.