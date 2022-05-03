Michelle Visage is reclaiming her health.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star has opened up about battling Hashimoto’s disease and why it caused her to have her breast implants removed.

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland. Symptoms include hair loss, weigh gain and fogginess– all things Visage went through.

“I feel strong and healthy and for the first time,” Visage told People. “I feel like I am doing something to regain and reclaim my life and health. I want to be here for a long time to be with my children, my husband and to see my grandchildren. And my breast implants were certainly impeding my chances of that.”

While it isn’t 100 per cent confirmed breast implants can cause the disease, long-term studies are being called on to get more definitive data.

“Nothing was making sense,” Visage said. “And I kept coming back to the fact that when you get implants, you sign off, and on the paperwork it says that complaints of autoimmune disorders have been reported but there is no conclusive evidence that implants cause this. It felt like they were just negating everything they have heard over and over.”

After researching the connection between breast implants and Hashimoto’s, as well as talking to a doctor, Visage knew the implants needed to come out.

“If you think about it, your immune system fights off invaders, and the biggest invaders in my body are two giant blobs of silicone,” she said. “My autoimmune disease could be triggered by these invaders. So they needed to come out.”

Asked if she was worried it would affect her career, she quipped: “My brain and my wit far surpass my boobs.”

“The need to have big breasts is kind of a male dominated toxic way of thinking,” she added. “I used to be obsessed with Playboy and would compare myself to the women in there. I couldn’t wait until I got big boobs because I associated sexy with that. But it really has nothing to do with that. And through this,I want to send a positive message for girls that we’re way more than that.”