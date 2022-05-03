Zendaya is in Boston filming the upcoming movie “Challengers”, and she was photographed on the set with a new blunt bob-style haircut.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, the “Euphoria” star skipped Monday’s Met Gala due to working on the film, a romantic comedy set in the world of professional sports.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” she told “Extra” of missing the Met Gala. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies… I wish everyone the best.”

Zendaya — who has been spotted around Boston with boyfriend/”Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland — was seen arriving on set, dressed in baggy clothing while sipping a healthy-looking green juice.

According to Variety, Zendaya stars in “Challengers” as Tashi, a former tennis star who’s found even greater success as a coach after transforming her husband Art (Mike Faist of “West Side Story”) into a Grand Slam champion. When Art suffers a losing streak, she enters him into a “Challenger” event — the lowest pro tournament level — where he finds himself facing off against Patrick (Josh O’Connor of “The Crown”), his one-time best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend and his former best friend.”