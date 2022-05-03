Post Malone is going to be a dad! ET can confirm Post Malone and his girlfriend are expecting a baby.

In a statement shared to TMZ on Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper shared his excitement at becoming a first-time father.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told the outlet. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

While not much is known about the singer‘s girlfriend, according to the outlet, she’s “not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight,” adding that “the two have been happy privately building their relationship — which will soon turn into a family.”

Post Malone was last spotted at the Revolve Music Festival at a private estate in La Quinta, California, to celebrate this year’s Coachella, where he performed alongside Migos and more musical artists.

The baby isn’t the only thing he has dropping, either. Posty is also set to drop his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.

