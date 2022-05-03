Click to share this via email

Demi Lovato is embracing the concept of “duality” in a pair of new tattoos they debuted on social media.

On Tuesday, May 3, the “Dancing with the Devil” singer offered some photos on Instagram Live, with the word “fear” written beneath their left collarbone, and the word “love” beneath the right.

“Duality 🖤,” Lovato captioned a photo featuring both of their tats, tagging celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Meanwhile, Lovato also shared another change in their Instagram profile.

Last year, Lovato announced that they were non-binary, and had changed their their pronouns to they/them; however, Lovato recently added the pronouns “she/her” to their IG profile.