Anna Wintour is brushing off The Devil Wears Prada.

A new biography about the Vogue editor-in-chief claims that when the book by Lauren Weisberger came out, Wintour didn’t even remember her assistant.

Weisberger’s book based on her own time at Vogue would later be turned into the hit movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

“On May 21, 2002, Women’s Wear Daily reported that The Devil Wears Prada had sold to Doubleday for a reported $250,000. When Anna learned about the book, she said to [managing editor Laurie] Jones, ‘I cannot remember who that girl is,'” author Amy Odell detailed in Anna: The Biography, via Entertainment Weekly.

Weisberger has previously said that the character Miranda Priestly is not directly like Wintour and the fictional character is much more ruthless.

However, with Wintour famously being a bit guarded, it didn’t help when she played into the perception she was just like Miranda by wearing Prada to the 2006 premiere.

Odell continued: “[Director David] Frankel sat behind Anna and [Wintour’s daughter] Bee. Anna had a seat at the end of the row and, though she had a habit of dashing out of plays that bored her, watched the whole movie. At one point, Bee turned to her and said, ‘Mom, they really got you.'”

Wintour’s friend William Norwich also spoke to Odell about what she thought of the book.

“Anna ‘really didn’t care’ about the book even after it spent six months on the New York Times best-seller list,” Odell wrote. “‘I don’t think Anna is as interested in the cultural phenomenon that she is as the rest of us are,’ he said. Anna has said to friends, ‘I’m so bored by me.’ This is one reason she doesn’t plan to ever write a memoir. Norwich explained, ‘She doesn’t want to stop working to reflect.'”

A Vogue spokesperson told EW: “Anna: The Biography was written without Anna’s participation and, regrettably, she was not given the opportunity to fact check anything in it.”