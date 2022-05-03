Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian is well on her way to becoming the modern Marilyn Monroe.

A day after the 2022 Met Gala, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not shared a video revealing not only did they lend Kardashian Monroe’s iconic “Mr. President” dress for fashion’s biggest night, they also gifted her with some of Monroe’s hair.

“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair,” they wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Cheered On By Pete Davidson As She Chows Down On Doughnuts & Pizza After Met Gala

In the clip, the mogul unwrapped a box to find a silver locket with the hair inside.

“I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t,” she joked while thanking everyone. “I’m going to channel her.”

“This is so cool,” she continued.

“This is sleeping with me every night. Sorry babe,” she added to boyfriend Pete Davidson who was taking the video.

“The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look,” they added.

On Ripley’s website, they shared a look inside Kardashian’s dressing room including Monroe’s makeup case, a frame of her lip print on a tissue and the ticket to John F. Kennedy’s birthday gala.

Kim Kardashian — Photo: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says She Lost 16 Pounds To Fit In Marilyn Monroe’s Dress For Met Gala

Kardashian became the first person besides Monroe to wear the dress. However, after the red carpet, she changed into a replica.

As they wouldn’t alter Monroe’s dress to fit Kardashian, she had to lose 16 pounds to fit it.