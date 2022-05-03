Click to share this via email

Katy Perry dazzled at Monday night’s Met Gala, but that doesn’t mean the evening was not without the occasional mishap.

That proved to be the case in a brief video shared by Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s head of style and beauty partnerships.

In the video, Blasberg is filming attendee Karlie Kloss when suddenly Perry’s voice can be heard off camera.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Oh no, no!” the “American Idol” judge exclaims, as the camera suddenly shifts to focus on her as she tries to free her trapped heel.

“Never a dull moment,” quips Blasberg.

Meanwhile, ahead of Perry’s unfortunate encounter with a grate, Kloss shows off a unique accent piece to accompany her Met Gala outfit: a black knee brace.

“The accessory of the year is a couture gown with a knee brace,” Kloss joked as she waved her brace in the air.

“The #metgala is a full-contact sport,” wrote Blasberg in the caption.