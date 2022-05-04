Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen at the Design Museum on May 04, 2022 in London, England.

Kate Middleton honoured the best and brightest in fashion on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended an event hosted by the British Fashion Council at London’s Design Museum to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash.

She also got to see an immersive fashion show from the winner sitting front row.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge announces the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during an event at the Design Museum on May 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Nash, who is both a designer and a choreographer, has been recognized “for his innovative take on design; developing new materials whilst actively pioneering a new frontier within the industry – imbuing sportswear design with an exploration of heritage, performance and technical innovation,” Kensington Palace stated in a press release.

The release continued, “The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design was initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy and to spotlight young designers who are talented and making a difference to society through either sustainable practices or community engagement.”

Fashion designer Saul Nash walks the runway at the SAUL NASH show during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 18, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Estrop/Wireimage/Getty)

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive British Fashion Council (BFC), commented: “We are delighted to announce Saul Nash as the fifth recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Nash has a unique way of combining function, tech and tailoring in his design practice which has resulted in a new take on luxe sportswear.

“His work explores the relationship between performance and menswear and is often showcased through beautiful and show-stopping choreography. We are incredibly proud to recognize Saul and look forward to seeing his brand grow.”

Ahead of the award, Kate met with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and viewed designs from the British Fashion Council Foundation’s designer initiatives.

The inaugural award in 2018 was presented by Queen Elizabeth to Richard Quinn during her first visit to London Fashion Week. Other winners have also included Alexander McQueen and Erdem — both favourites of the duchess.

In 2019, the prestigious award was presented to Bethany Williams by The Duchess of Cornwall, in 2020 to Rosh Mahtani by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and in 2021 to Priya Ahluwalia by Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex.