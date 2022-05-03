The third time was not the charm for Kim Kardashian in the matrimony department, but is she willing to walk down the aisle for a fourth time?

That’s what the reality star says in a clip from an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians”, while engaged in conversation with mom Kris Jenner and a couple on the brink of getting married.

In the clip, Jenner shares her best guess on when daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will tie the knot. “If I was to guess, they’re gonna fast-track,” she declares (the episode was apparently filmed prior to the couple’s wedding last month, which wasn’t technically legal because they didn’t get a marriage license).

“[Travis] already knew that they were trying for a baby,” Kim chimes in.

“To me, a baby? You’re stuck for life. Marriages come and go. No offense, guys. Take it from me!” quipped Kim, currently in the midst of divorcing third husband Kanye West.

“I believe in love,” she adds. “That’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me.”