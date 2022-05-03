Kaley Cuoco appears to have a new relationship.

On Tuesday, the “Flight Attendant” star shared a collection of photos to Instagram, many of which included “Ozark”‘s Tom Pelphrey.

Some photos were taken of polaroids of the two of them while another is of Pelphrey kissing Cuoco on the cheek.

READ MORE: ‘The Flight Attendant’ Producers On How They Brought Multiple Kaley Cuocos To Life In Season 2

“Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey’,” Cuoco wrote.

Pelphrey shared one of the same pictures including a quote reading in part: “It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

ET Canada has reached out to Cuoco’s rep for comment.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Credits ‘Flight Attendant’ Co-Star Zosia Mamet For Supporting Her During Her Divorce: ‘She’s The Best’

Cuoco recently opened up about her divorce from Karl Cook in Sept. 2021 after three years of marriage and how co-star Zosia Mamet stepped up.

“She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don’t think I would’ve gotten to work some days without her,” Cuoco told “The Kelly Clarkson Show“. “I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much.”

Cuoco was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2016. Pelphrey was in a relationship with Jaimie Alexander from 2018 to 2020.