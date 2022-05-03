Stunt performer Michael Goodwin was seriously injured during an accident on “AGT: Extreme”, spending four months hospitalized while recovering after he was crushed by cars and suffering severe burns.

Goodwin’s fiancée, “Sherlock” star Amanda Abbington, appeared on a recent episode of the “Out to Lunch” podcast, where she shared an update on his condition.

“He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs,” said Abbington, who was previously married to “Sherlock” co-star Martin Freeman.

“Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again,” she continued.

“He’s paralyzed now, he’s in a wheelchair,” Abbington said of Goodwin, who now uses a wheelchair.

“Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever,” she added.

Following Abbington’s interview, Goodwin shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he holds his dog while seated in his wheelchair.

“6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels,” he wrote in the caption.

“A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved,” he added. “Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model.”