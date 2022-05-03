Click to share this via email

WATCH: Canadian Mattea Roach keeps making history as the current champion of 'Jeopardy!' The 23-year-old has 14 wins under her belt, one of the popular quiz show's longest streaks. So what's her secret to success? Mike Drolet spoke with Roach's father Phil for the answer.

Halifax’s Mattea Roach won her 21st “Jeopardy!” game Tuesday night, taking home another $29,599 USD, thanks in part to a Final Jeopardy! clue about “O Canada”.

The 23-year-old now has the fifth-longest streak in the TV quiz show’s history.

To move up to Number 4 on the list, Roach would need to match James Holzhauer’s 32-game streak.

Roach is also the most successful Canadian to ever compete on the show.

On Tuesday night’s show, Roach dominated over her competitors and correctly answered the final clue, which asked which French version of a national anthem title includes the phrase “terre de nos aïeux.”

The answer? “O Canada”.

Host Ken Jennings was quick to point out that the clues are randomly chosen for each show.

Roach’s winnings now total $506,584 USD.

