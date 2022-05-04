Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us”.

Miguel Rivas took center stage in the latest episode of “This Is Us”, which revealed the heartbreaking reason why he wasn’t by Rebecca’s bedside on her last day in the far-off future.

Simply titled “Miguel,” the hour was dedicated to his story — from his days growing up as a kid in Puerto Rico to the fracturing of his family to his last years caring for Rebecca — filling in many of the blanks and answering a bevy of questions people have had over the last six seasons. Viewers will recall that Miguel was one of the prominent family members missing in the future flash-forward as everyone gathered at Kevin’s home to say goodbye to Rebecca. Now, we have the devastating reason why.

Signs that Miguel wasn’t doing well as he got older in age were apparent in recent episodes, most notably the ones during Kate and Phillip’s wedding, and only continued to worsen as Rebecca’s mental state deteriorated and his own health issues became worrisome. But Miguel prioritized Rebecca’s care, sidelining his own well-being (i.e. high blood pressure, fatigue, heart problems) to ensure that she would live out her last years comfortably, as he took on the primary caregiver role quite literally. He took it upon himself to do everything, from making sure he was always up at 6:45 a.m. every morning so he would be the first thing she’d see to sorting out her various medications, even though there was a hired nurse who was qualified to do all those things.

However, it became clear that this arrangement wasn’t going to be sustainable. Late one evening, Miguel found Rebecca — wearing nothing but thin pajamas — playing outside in the winter snow with child-like wonder. Worried that she would get sick, he raced down to get her back inside Kevin’s house. As he tried to bring Rebecca back into the warmth, Miguel suffered a bad fall and ended up injuring his back, of which the side effects he felt for quite some time. As he walked past the room, Kevin saw Miguel checking on his injury in the mirror and noticed large bruising on his back, which prompted him, Kate and Randall to sit him down for a frank conversation about the future.

“We think it’s time to get full-time help for her,” Kate opened the discussion, which wasn’t received well by Miguel: “She has full-time help.”

“We’re talking about permanent, around-the-clock care to help you,” Randall calmly explained. But Miguel, who had been in the trenches with Rebecca from Day 1 as her memory worsened, argued that the notion of hired help isn’t an “easy” solution as “she doesn’t respond well to strangers.”

Randall asked what Miguel would’ve done had he became immobile or his fall was even more severe than it was. But Miguel maintained he wasn’t “seriously injured.” “She’s my wife! I made a vow,” he fired back, some of his pride showing. “I have failed at everything else in my life. My parents, [ex-wife] Shelly. I haven’t seen my son in five years… I am not leaving her side, OK? Every morning at 6:45 I am the first thing she sees when she wakes up. And it grounds her. It grounds me. So as long as she needs me, I’m not going anywhere.”

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC