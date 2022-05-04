Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage Tuesday night.

The comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during his set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival when a man ran up and tackled him to the floor.

The man in question, who was a member of the audience, was then taken away by security, while Jamie Foxx was said to have rushed to help.

Chris Rock, who performed at the event earlier in the night, came on stage with Chappelle moments after the attack and joked: “Was that Will Smith?” referencing that Oscars slap.

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin Talks Suicide Attempt, Dave Chappelle Controversy: ‘I Think Dave Is Just A Transphobic Guy’

NBC News Los Angeles reported that the LAPD had since confirmed the attack, saying the weapon the man was carrying could eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly.”

It’s not known whether he planned to use it or not.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Here’s the guy who jumped Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/kkmIhH685a — Lenny Del Earnhardt (@lennydelray) May 4, 2022

The idiot getting beaten down after attacking Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ft0FIUyjWv — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

It’s since been reported that the man in question had been charged for carrying “a replica handgun with a knife blade inside.”

LAPD officials confirmed that the suspect who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl stage last night will face a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge because he was carrying a replica handgun with a knife blade inside. — Marjorie Hernandez (@HernandezMJae) May 4, 2022

The LAPD also confirmed the attacker had been taken to hospital with “superficial injuries.” He was seen in one clip with his arm bent at a strange angle.

Chappelle wasn’t injured, police said.

After the attack, Chappelle was seen in social media clips giving a shout-out to Foxx for helping.

He joked, “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” as Foxx insisted he thought it was “part of the show” at first.

Warning: Video below contains explicit language.

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

The man was then grabbed by a number of people and taken back stage and probably didn’t make it out alive for all we know. Dave then came out from the back and this is where the video starts… Part 3 (watch the video for the rest) — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

The attack comes after Chappelle faced backlash last year due to accusations of transphobia in his Netflix special “The Closer”.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Back To Netflix After Controversy

After Tuesday’s incident, Chappelle was heard joking onstage that it was “a trans man” that attacked him.