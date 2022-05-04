“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart, who has openly discussed her battle with body image and mental health, took a swipe at celebrities who go on extreme diets to fit into a certain outfit on her Instagram Story this week.

Despite not naming names, her comments suggest she was talking about Kim Kardashian, who said she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for Monday’s Met Gala.

Reinhart wrote, according to E! News: “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f**king dress? So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels.”

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Has Been Working With A Channeller To Contact ‘Spirits And Angels’: ‘I Went Through A Big Spiritual Awakening The Last 2 Years’

She continued, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

Reinhart, who attended the Met Gala in 2018, 2019, and 2021, went on: “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.

“I am not generally an angry person but I swear to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Shares Empowering Message Of Accepting All ‘Summer Body’ Types

Reinhart’s comments come after Kardashian told Vogue that she lost a bunch of weight so that she could fit into Monroe’s famous dress.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress and spent 14 hours dyeing her hair blonde (Getty). — Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

With just a few months until the gala, the Skims founder started a strict diet.

“It was this or nothing,” Kardashian maintained. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”