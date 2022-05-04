Benedict Cumberbatch may have what it takes to face the multiverse but taking on Guillermo is a whole other story.

On Tuesday night, Cumberbatch and his “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” co-stars Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The cast sat down for a segment of “Guillermo Back-to-Back”, answering hilarious questions while seated literally back to back with Kimmel’s sidekick.

“Who’s the better Benedict, you or Coockoobutch?” Guillermo asks Wong. “How do you say his last name?

“I think you’re saying it perfectly,” Wong says, before joking about his co-star’s name, “Cucumberbatch.”

Cumberbatch points out that this is his second time doing the “Back-to-Back” segment, recalling an episode in which Guillermo fed him a corndog on a stick.

Given that the actor plays a doctor in the Marvel franchise, Guillermo wonders if it would be okay for him to get a shot during the interview. Cumberbatch is confused, until Guillermo pulls out a couple of tequila shots to down before continuing the interview.

On top of the tequila, the interview features piñatas, and strange questions like, “Who is your weirdest uncle?”

Later, Guillermo asks Cumberbatch, “If you wake up naked at a carnival, what is the first thing you would do?”

“I’d try to find you and go for shots,” Cumberbatch jokes, through his laughter.