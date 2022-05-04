Mike Myers’ kids let him know when they’re not a fan of his work.

The actor shares Spike, 10, Sunday, 8, and six-year-old Paulina with his wife Kelly Tisdale, whom he married in 2010.

While chatting on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, Myers hinted at doing an “Austin Powers 4” before Cunningham suggested he read the potential script to his daughter because she’s such a tough critic.

The Canadian star said, “I said to my daughter once I said, um, and she was four and I wrote a book about Canada, which I’m very, very proud about. It’s called Mike Myers Canada. Surprise, surprise. I said to her, ‘You have to go to bed now.’ She goes, ‘You bowing’ boring. Right? I went, ‘You bowing.’

“And then she reached back to the bookshelf, got my book without looking and threw it on the ground and said, ‘Your book is boring.’ That’s who she is. And I said, ‘Well, there’s parts of it that might be a bit of a polemic, but, uh, hardly boring, I think.’ And then I was, ‘Oh, she’s four. What am I talking about?’ But she’s that person.”

The hosts also asked Myers whether he does the Shrek voice for his kids.

He admitted, “It would be a little terrifying. They love ‘Cat in the Hat’. The oldest has seen ‘Austin Powers’ one. They didn’t really care for ‘Shrek’ much. These are tough New Yorkers.”

Myers said, “There’s a lot of ‘Dad, that would never happen. A talking donkey would never say that.’ No, he’s very, um, they’re just New Yorkers, dude.

“You know, they’re a tough crowd, but when they like something, they love it. Spike has ‘Austin Powers’ one memorized. And my youngest is, she’s not a fan. She’s tough. She’s tough. She’s a New Yorker, this kid.”