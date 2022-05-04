The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 has been revealed.

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon are all set to be inducted into the storied Hall of Fame.

Also being honoured by the Rock Hall are Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton will receive the Early Influence Award.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to record producer and executive Jimmy Iovine, R&B singer and Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson and attorney Allen Grubman.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Parton caused a slight stir earlier this year when her nomination for the Rock Hall was announced, expressing that she would like to be removed from consideration due to being primarily a country singer, not a rock ‘n’ roller.

The Rock Hall later publicly explained that the nomination was impossible to reverse.

Speaking to NPR recent, Parton changed her stance, explaining, “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

In the end, the music legend said that she would accept the honour if she was inducted.

With the induction ceremony on Nov. 5, the Rock Hall is in a unique position this year, as all the inductees are still alive, with the only inactive group being Eurythmics, though Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart have reunited for performances as recently as 2019.

Music fans can hopefully expect to see all the nominees onstage performing during the ceremony in Los Angeles later this year.

Eminem is the only artist being inducted in his first year of eligibility for the honour, having released his first record 25 years ago. Eurythmics, Benatar and Judas Priest have all been nominated previously, while this year marked the first nominations for Parton, Simon and Richie.

On Twitter, the artists reacted to their induction.

We are beyond delighted to announce that Eurythmics have been inducted into the legendary @rockhall 🔥 👉 https://t.co/vnK7SE1uz2 pic.twitter.com/t0AMrbrWWi — eurythmics (@Eurythmics) May 4, 2022

Being elected to @rockhall is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees! #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/prfvKOiXEN — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 4, 2022