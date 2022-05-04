Tina Turner never sounded quite like this.

On Tuesday night, Kellie Loder delivered an incredible semifinals performance, mashing up an original song with a Turner classic.

The judges watched on in amazement as Loder, sat at a grand piano, sang with their powerful vocal arrangement.

It wasn’t until halfway through that the judges realized which song they were playing, chatting among themselves to point out that it was actually the classic “Simply the Best”.

On Twitter, Loder also shared that it was their birthday, and the perfect gift would be voting them into the “CGT” finals.

Hoop dancer Arik Pipestem, pro fighter Chucky Mady, object-balancing violinist Sébastien Savard, Bollywood fusion dance troupe Shadow Entertainment, singer Shea and mentalists the Sentimentalists are also among the first group of semifinalists vying for a spot in the finals, airing May 17.

Comedian Courtney Gilmour and dancers GRVMNT have already been sent through to the finale by the judges.