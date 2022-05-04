Glenn Close has a lot of love for Pete Davidson.

The actress chatted on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” Tuesday, with hosts Cagle and Julia Cunningham speaking to her about Monday’s Met Gala.

After gushing about all the interesting people she met at the bash, Close then shared how she really wanted to bump into her friend Davidson and meet Kim Kardashian.

Cagle questioned how the pair knew one another, calling the friendship “so random.”

Close explained how the pair met when they did Variety’s “Actors on Actors” conversation last year.

She shared, “They said that Pete Davidson wanted me to interview him and I said ‘What?’ And we ended up doing this, as everyone was doing Zoom, video together and we had the best time… and we stayed friends.”

Cagle responded, “Well, I don’t blame him for wanting Glenn Close to [be his friend],” to which Close insisted: “I know, but it’s a pretty even exchange.

“There are things about Pete that I really love and he’s great to be around. I so respect the way he talks about what he’s going through, and you know, just that alone has I’m sure helped millions of people.”

Cagle said: “Yeah. Interesting life, clearly a comic genius. And like, even though his, his shtick is that he’s, you know, kind of a f**k-up, he actually handles himself with such grace. He really does.”

Close gushed, “Yeah, He’s lovely. He has a lovely spirit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star also spoke about her character Alex Forrest in “Fatal Attraction” and how she always tries to “defend her.” See more in the clip below.