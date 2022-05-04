It wouldn’t be May the 4th without some new “Star Wars” content.

Today, Disney+ unveiled a trailer for the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series with Ewan McGregor reprising his titular role alongside the return of Canadian star Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Fans are getting their first look — sort of — at Christensen’s return as Darth Vader in the new trailer as we see a close-up of his iconic costume and hear his signature heavy breathing.

READ MORE: Hayden Christensen Watched Nine ‘Star Wars’ Movies And Two Animated Shows To Prep For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

According to Disney, the story of the six-episode limited series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith”, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor) faced his worst victory — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), who turned to the Dark Side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

READ MORE: ‘Hello There’: First Look At Ewan McGregor In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Has Arrived With New Teaser

Joining the cast are Joel Edgerton who reprises his role as Uncle Owen, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. All six episodes of the Disney+ series are directed by Toronto’s Deborah Chow.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.