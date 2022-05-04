Ray J is setting the record straight.

In a new interview with DailyMail.com, the singer-actor is breaking his silence about the recent drama surrounding his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

On the latest episode of the reality series “The Kardashians”, Kanye West allegedly went from New York to L.A. to retrieve additional sex-tape footage from Ray J to give to Kim.

According to Ray J, though, he never actually possessed the sex tapes, and instead only had photos and text messages Kim had sent to him from 2002 to 2009.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he says.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life,” Ray J adds. “It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

The original sex tape was released in 2007. Ray J now claims that he came up with the idea for the video after he and Kim saw the way Paris Hilton’s sex tape raised her profile.

He adds that Kim’s mother organized the release of the tape through Vivid Entertainment and that he had little input in that process, but says that he and Kim both signed a contract for three videos, including two sex tapes.

“She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship,” Ray J says. “I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed.”

The TV personality also pushes back on other claims made in the “Kardashians” episode, explaining that he never asked to be paid to hand over the materials he had, which he makes clear was not a sex tape.

“It wasn’t a sex tape – it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini-videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since they split in 2006]. If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it,” he says.

“I mean, all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment,” Ray J adds. “They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because [Kim] has them all.”

Finally, Ray J says, “I can’t live the rest of my life in this lie. This morning, I woke up and said, you know what? For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim. I will not let them do this to me anymore.”