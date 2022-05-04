Britney Spears has accused her dad Jamie of making her feel “ugly” and shattering her confidence in a recent Instagram post.

The singer, whose 14-year conservatorship with her father came to an end in November, explained how she “felt kinda pretty” at 13, sharing a black and white photo of her younger self.

She shared how she thinks she rebelled because she “always had to be perfect and pretty,” insisting that she “went to the extremes and went wild and naughty.”

Spears wrote how one of the things that “hurt” her the most about the conservatorship was that she was always being told she was “fat and never good enough.”

Her lengthy message included, “He ruined the deep seed of my existence… the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13… my confidence… my swag… my inner dialogue… and yes even my sex life… all completely ruined !!!”

Spears said how she “entered a whole new world” and felt “beautiful” again once her conservatorship was finally terminated.

The singer is now thrilled to be expecting her third baby, and first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

She’s also set to reveal all in an upcoming memoir.