All kids find their parents embarrassing, even Jessica Alba’s.

On Wednesday, the actress appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about her viral dancing video with “High School Musical” star Zac Efron.

“We did this job in Dubai for tourism, and we basically got to do, like, six fake movie trailers,” Alba explains. “So when we were shooting one of them, I was like, ‘Have you ever done TikTok?’ and he was like, ‘No.'”

She suggested doing a dance video, and that Efron picked up the moves “perfectly.”

Her kids, though, weren’t impressed when she showed them the video, reacting with, “Why are you in the presence of someone who’s cool?”

“Don’t you know who I am?” Alba jokes. “Have you seen, ‘Honey’?”

She adds, “They think I’m a nerd,” and says her daughter told her, “Mom, it’s just so embarrassing whenever you try to prove to us that you’re cool.”

Also on the show, Alba joins tWitch for a game of “Can tWitch and Jessica Dance… With What’s Behind Them?”

For the game, each of them has to dance along with a series of TikTok videos playing behind them.