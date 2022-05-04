Naomi Judd’s loved ones are remembering the late country star.

The singer died by suicide at age 76 on April 30, one day before she was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter Wynonna.

Heart band member Ann Wilson called the late musician “a steel magnolia,” telling People: “Naomi embodied an honest woman. She was an open book.”

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Remembers Country Icon Naomi Judd: ‘Just Know That I Will Always Love You’

“She brought such a breath of fresh air with her uptown looks and down-home humour,” her longtime friend, singer Jeannie Seely, added.

She later shared: “Her comments were always fresh, unique and definitely her own.”

“Naomi was a truly talented writer and musician,” Paul Overstreet, who co-wrote the Judds’ 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” with her, continued. “She and Wynonna were a powerhouse in the country music world.”

READ MORE: The Judds’ Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction To Proceed As Scheduled After Death Of Naomi Judd

Judd, who endured a long struggle with mental illness before her death, will be remembered for having such a big heart, according to those close to her.

“Naomi was one of the most compassionate women I’ve ever known. Not only did she want to know more about the people close to her and their stories and struggles, but what always stuck out to me was how she truly wanted to hear from people she did not know,” said KVW Management’s Kathryn Woodard, who worked with the late star until 2019.

“She would always stop and truly listen and give her best advice.”

Singer Bill Anderson said, “She always had something witty to say or some sarcastic remark to make.

“She had a great sense of humour, and I loved that.”

The tributes come after Wynonna and Ashley Judd shared a heartbreaking statement revealing their mother had died.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the message read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”