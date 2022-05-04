When Dave Chappelle was in need, Jamie Foxx had his back.

On Tuesday night, the comedian was attacked onstage by a man at the Hollywood Bowl for the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Show, Assailant Identified

Along with the security guards who were there to chase, overpower and apprehend the attacker, Foxx was also on hand to help Chappelle fight the man off.

Chris rock after Dave Chappelle get attacked on stage “is that will smith “😂 pic.twitter.com/hw4PWZWC6y — abdulaziz (@abdulaziz0m) May 4, 2022

The man who tackled Chappelle was later taken away in an ambulance, just before Chris Rock came onstage and made a joke.

“Is that Will Smith?” Rock said.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Back To Netflix After Controversy

When Chappelle finally returned to the stage, he brought Foxx with him and said, “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.”

Dave Chappelle was a great sport. 👏🏻 Came back out after the incident with Jamie Foxx (who ran up to stage from his seat) pic.twitter.com/D8zfJsnyjx — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx admitted, while the two revealed that Busta Rhymes was backstage as well and approached them to help out.

“I’ve had an incredible time,” Foxx added. “This man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times, man.”

“I’ve been doing this 35 years,” Chappelle said. “I just stomped a n***a backstage. Always wanted to do that. I seen Busta Rhymes there, like, ‘That’s how you do it, dog.'”