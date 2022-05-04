Kim Cattrall covers Variety for the magazine’s “Power of Women New York” issue. Inside, she addresses originally turning down the role of Samantha in “Sex And The City”, her fate on “And Just Like That…”, her reaction to Sarah Jessica Parker dismissing Cattrall’s potential comeback, and more.

Following the December 2021 premiere of “And Just Like That…”, the actress explains why she walked away from reprising her iconic character Samantha Jones.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall says. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Inside Variety’s #PowerOfWomen cover with @KimCattrall: And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall Found Power in Saying No https://t.co/NxrKFvYzPP pic.twitter.com/5c02tLCXpW — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2022

"I've had people say 'no' throughout my career," @kimcattrall says during her Variety #PowerOfWomen cover shoot. "What I've tried to do is redefine what 'no' means." Read the full cover story: https://t.co/qaWghjXRTa pic.twitter.com/T4AgWAQ3wS — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2022

After learning that the “SATC” cast would reunite without her in “And Just Like That…”, Cattrall recalls “never [being] asked to be part of the reboot.”

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media… I was like, ‘Ooooh. How’s [that going to work]…'”

The “How I Met Your Father” actress provides insight on whether or not she was ever friends with her “SATC” co-stars.

“I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional,” Cattrall notes.

When asked what her response was to Parker revealing she wouldn’t be okay with Cattrall returning to play Samantha, the former “SATC” star admits she never read that headline but “it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”

Cattrall confirms “That’s a no” from her potential return, emphasizing “It’s powerful to say no.”

Would Kim Cattrall ever return as Samantha for #AndJustLikeThat? “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no.” https://t.co/NxrKFvYzPP pic.twitter.com/dAtM6jTX61 — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2022

The actress also hasn’t seen any episodes of “And Just Like That…”.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Cattrall said, belittling the “SATC” adapted series and saying it “feels like an echo of the past.”

She describes the “really wonderful [and rare] feeling of wanting more” as an actress, especially at age 65.

“That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind [Samantha Jones] that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much. It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean,” Cattrall explains.

Kim Cattrall reflects on leaving #SATC behind: “It was 2017 when all this was happening. I just thought to myself, ‘No, this is right.’ And you can’t go against that feeling. I don’t ever want to be on a set and not want to be there.” https://t.co/NxrKFvYzPP pic.twitter.com/J0grtt7Vmt — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2022

The actress, who received five Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe nods for her role as Samantha, shares why she initially turned down the job three times.

“I didn’t think I could do it. At 42, I really didn’t think I could pull it off. I finally said, ‘You’re making a mistake here.’ We did the pilot — it was good but it wasn’t there,” Cattrall tells Variety. “And then it started to find its way. I realized, because I’d never done a series before, the more you play the character, like in theatre, the more you add to it and change.”

Variety’s “Power of Women New York” issue hit newsstands today and features five additional covers starring Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried, and Venus Williams.

For more on Cattrall, read the full interview here.