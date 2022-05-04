Holiday getaways aren’t always easy.

On Wednesday, Disney+ debuted the new trailer and poster for the upcoming film “Fire Island”, starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho and more.

Disney+

“The film follows a group of queer best friends as they gather in Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise,” the official description reads. “As they discover the romance and pleasures of the iconic island, their bonds as a chosen family are pushed to the limit.”

Set to a remix of Charli XCX’s “Boys”, the trailer gives a hint of both the raucous comedy in the movie, as well as its more dramatic heart.

Directed by Andrew Ahn and written by Booster, the film also stars Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams and Zane Phillips.