Things are about to get spicy on “The Circle”.

Netflix just dropped the new teaser for season 4 of the show featuring the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton and Melanie “Mel B” Brown.

The pair revealed they were huge fans of the show so their decision was a “no brainer” when they were asked to make an appearance.

Bunton said in the clip, “We are coming to ‘The Circle’ to spice things up a bit,” later adding: “We can’t wait to get in ‘The Circle’. Things might get a little bit spicy.”

“The Circle” season 4: Mel B, Emma Bunton. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

“Nobody is gonna know that it’s us!” Bunton teased, explaining how they were going in as a catfish and had no idea who they would be playing.

The singers have to convince players they are who they claim to be to add money to the prize pot.

According to Digital Spy, Brown and Bunton are playing as “Jared”, who is a single children’s-book author who “loves cheese and wants to travel the world with the love of his life.”

“The Circle” season 4 is streaming now on Netflix, with new episodes set to air May 11, May 18, and May 25.