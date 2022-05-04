Sydney Sweeney stopped by “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night to explain how she planned her rise to fame.

The 24-year-old actress recalled being “a little girl with a big imagination” who wanted to prove she could become a big star.

At 11 years old, Sweeney took matters into her own hands and presented her acting dream to her parents by creating a slideshow of a step-by-step plan on how she would make it to Hollywood.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Forgot To Warn Her Family About ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scene At Hollywood Premiere

“My parents thought I was wanting to be a princess, that it wasn’t real. You couldn’t touch it. I was from a smaller town,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “So, I put together a five-year business plan presentation about what could happen if they let me!”

Sydney Sweeney and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: NBC

Thanks to Google, Sweeney found “a lot of information” and was able to convince her parents, noting they “took me seriously.”

It took her a little longer than five years, admitting it was “harder than I imagined.”

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Is Engaged To Jonathan Davino

Although the acting business is “not as glamorous as you think it is,” Sweeney made it and now stars as Cassie Howard on the popular HBO Max drama series “Euphoria”, which was recently renewed for a third season.

In February, Sweeney shared the she’s “beyond proud” of herself, adding that she feels like she’s now able to “start the life that I wanted to give to my family.”