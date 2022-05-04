Kevin Hart spoke about parenthood, his new children’s book Marcus Makes It Big and more in a new “Good Morning America” interview.

Hart’s latest book release is a follow-up to 2021’s Marcus Makes a Movie.

The actor, who shares daughter Heaven, 17, and son Hendrix, 14, with ex-wife Torrei, as well as son Kenzo, 4, and Kaori, 1, with wife Eniko, insisted, “I am an example of it doesn’t have to ever be enough. You don’t have to be one thing, you don’t have to fall or fit into a category that has been created for you, you can create your own.”

Hart added of how he got the ideas for the books, “I am big on real life and I think art imitates real moments [and] real life. For me it all stems from something that I have done… and in the world of Marcus for him making a movie to him making it big it is about the understanding of growth for our youth and that is a journey that I believe Marcus not only goes on but thrives within.”

The father of four said of whether any of his kids were “Marcus, a hardworking kid with a dream of showbiz success.”

He shared, “My daughter is special, Heaven is special. She is interested in so much in the business not just in front of the camera world [but] the behind the camera world. She wants to know how it works.

“My son recently showed interest in stunts and action. The world of props and how a set is not only built but created. My two young babies I don’t know what is going to happen with them two.”

“I call her boss baby,” he laughed of his youngest child Kaori.

Hart said of having a balance in terms of encouraging his kids to dream and reality, “As parents we are all different… I don’t think any of us have cracked the code on perfection. There is a fine line of supporting a dream and also making sure there is work done outside that dream [and having] other eggs in the basket.

“But killing the thing that someone has a pure amount of joy in doing is never a good thing. That is purpose [and] reason. That’s reason to be happy. You have to understand that we don’t know it all, we don’t. These kids are gonna show you some things. Don’t act shocked when they show you [things,] keep your cool.”