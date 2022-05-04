Click to share this via email

“Top Gun: Maverick” is about to have its long-awaited premiere.

On Wednesday evening, the Tom Cruise-starring sequel will have its world premiere at a gala event aboard the iconic USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Calif.

Fans will be able to livestream the event, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT, before the film screening starts at 7 p.m. PT.

Cruise will be on hand for the event, along with co-stars and creatives Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Manny Jacinto, Peter Mark Kendall, Jean Louisa Kelly, Lyliana Wray, Jack Schumacher, Kara Wang and Kenny Loggins.

Director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are also expected to attend, along with screenwriter-producer Christopher McQuarrie.

Picking up more than 30 years after the 1986 original left off, “Top Gun: Maverick” finds Cruise returning to the TOPGUN fighter pilot training school to train a group of graduates for a specialized mission.

“Top Gun: Maverick” opens in theatres on May 27.