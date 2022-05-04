Drew Scott and Linda Phan are celebrating their anniversary with a new family member.

Scott announced that he and Phan are expecting their baby rather soon in an Instagram post on Wednesday. HGTV’s “Property Brothers” and “Celebrity IOU” star posted classy, partially nude photos of himself, Phan and her growing baby bump.

“Our anniversary will be a little different this year,” Scott captioned nude photos of him and Linda. “Excited to begin our next chapter Lindy.”

Scott, 44, and Phan tied the knot in Italy on May 12, 2018. The lovebirds met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010 and have been living together since 2014. They announced their pregnancy in December, following a two-year fertility journey that intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization.