Elizabeth Olsen has found her own success as an actress but growing up in the shadows of sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen gave her a few “insecurities.”

Most recognized as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olsen always knew she wanted to act.

“I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK for their digital cover.

“I’ve always felt that presence [her sisters’ success], which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I’m really earning it,” she continued.

Elizabeth Olsen. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar UK / Josh Shinner

It took some time to find her “confidence” but Olsen is “happy” she “eventually found it.”

Rarely talking about home life with Mary-Kate and Ashely, Olsen did share what it was like having the famous older sisters.

“It’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins. If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it,” she gushed.

Olsen will once again reprise Wanda for “Doctor Strange 2” and loved working with Benedict Cumberbatch.

“He’s one of the greatest actors around right now and I wanted to see his process. I hope to work with him in a non-Marvel way as well, because I would really like to have another, more heady experience with him,” Olsen said.

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” is in theatres on May 6.