Drake has some time for haters.

Drake recently took to social media to defend the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, who had been criticized for his feverish support of Ja from the sidelines. Drizzy defended Tee and suggested he would express the same enthusiasm if his son, Adonis, is competing in anything.

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja… all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive,” Drake wrote. “It’s a right [sic] of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t. I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix [sic] cube competition.”

One user replied by teasing Drake’s alleged past use of ghostwriters and mentioned Adonis.

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” the user replied.

Drizzy took the time to get back at the critic in a creative way.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” the Canadian rapper wrote.

The fan’s wife confirmed the follow, posting an Instagram Story reading: “My husband @ceddybo_ybangm decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life.”

Drake allegedly DM’ed the wife and wrote: “I’m here for you, ma.”