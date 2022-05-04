Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears is the crossover of Barrymore’s dream.

Barrymore has done everything from acting and directing to authoring books. The latest application of her robust skills is as host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”. In a recent interview, Barrymore revealed that Spears is high on her list of dream interview subjects.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Says She’s Taking ‘A Little Social Media Hiatus’

“We can have a unique conversation,” she told Variety for the publication’s “Power of Women” covers. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

Barrymore and Spears have each gone through hardships as a consequence of high-profile experiences in Hollywood from a young age. They have each also had tumultuous relationships with their parents as a consequence.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Apologizes After Being Criticized For ‘Making Light’ Of Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

Spears is a Barrymore fan as well. The “Gimme More” singer recently posted a photo of Barrymore and Kate Hudson on her since-deleted Instagram.

“They are by far the two most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life,” Spears captioned the post.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.