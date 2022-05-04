Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is officially joining the list of degree-holders from Georgia State.

The musician was honoured by the university with an honourary Bachelors of Science in Music Management during the commencement exercises on Wednesday.

He actually attended Georgia state in the 1990s before landing a record deal with Def Jam Records that saw him end his education early.

READ MORE: Ludacris Explains How He Almost Missed His Baby Daughter’s Birth

“My time on campus sharpened my skills,” Bridges told more than 800 master’s degree recipients, via Georgia State University. “It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing.”

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges -Photo: Derek White/Getty Images

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Photo: Derek White/Getty Images

He continued, “Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me. It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”

Despite never graduating officially from the school, he’s remained actively involved in the community.

He joined the Creative Media Industries Institute as an artist-in-residence in 2019, sharing his experience in the industry as well as partnering with the College of Law on a course dissecting his career.

READ MORE: Ludacris Launches Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ on Netflix, Watch the Music Video Debut ‘Welcome to Karma’s World’

“My pledge is to continue my support of the university and to live up to its standards,” Bridges added. “Hopefully, I will continue to make you proud and be an example of Georgia State’s determination and resilience.”