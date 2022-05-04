Chrissy Metz is opening up in a new interview for VeryWell Mind, sharing her thoughts on the upcoming end of “This Is Us” in a cover story for the work-life issue.

Given that VeryWell Mind focuses on mental health, Metz underlined the importance of a hit TV show such as “This Is Us” tackling issues related to mental health.

“For me, once you educate somebody, even if it’s in a roundabout way on a TV show or a conversation… the fear goes away, and the shame or the guilt goes away,

and that is so important in the journey of health as far as contending with your own mental health,” she says. “I think [‘This Is Us’] is helping… even in ways that we probably don’t even recognize now.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Metz Shares How She Met Her Boyfriend During The Pandemic

Metz also discussed what she’s learned from her “This Is Us” character, Kate Pearson. “I am her; she is me. [We] always put ourselves into our roles. And I think Kate is so much of who I used to be,” Metz explained. “And so now that she’s becoming this very empowered woman who’s speaking up for herself, I, in turn, find myself doing that in different ways. So that role has helped me to be the person that I am trying to fully realize.”

During the interview, Metz addressed her own search for work-life balance, admitting it’s “something that I’m perpetually chasing.”

“I love to take a bath at the end of the day. I also spoke to a therapist who always would say, at least let the water run down your back and it’s like washing the day away. And so, I always have to do that before I go to bed, whether it’s a shower or a bath,” she shared.

READ MORE: Chrissy Metz ‘Would Love To Come Back’ For A ‘This Is Us’ Spin-Off

“I have to always come back to what is my intention. Now, that’s a very cute or pretty way of living life, but it’s not always the truth,” she added. “You know, somedays I’m

like, ‘Fine, I’ll do it,’ even though I don’t want to, but then I bring that energy into the space. And I’m like, oh, this is not balanced.”

One way in which Metz manages her own mental health is by journalling. “I journal a lot. I have a therapist. I talk therapy a lot. I also do a thing called journal speak, which is literally getting out anything and everything that you feel,” she says. “Sometimes I just do it on a computer so I can erase it, because I never keep it, because our feelings, I don’t always believe, are facts, but they’re definitely needing to be removed, excavated. So then we can get down to the core issue, like what’s really going on. So that’s been very helpful.”

Adds Metz: “Also, this whole point, I believe, of this plan of existence is to evolve. And so, I want to be better tomorrow than I was today and have grace around all of that, because it won’t be perfect, it won’t be linear, but it will be worth it.”

READ MORE: Chrissy Metz Used Her Past Marriage For Inspiration While Co-Writing ‘This Is Us’ Episode

The entire interview can be read in the latest issue of VeryWell Mind.