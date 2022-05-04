Elisabeth Moss is dishing on one of her most embarrassing celebrity encounters.

While dropping by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” to promote her new Apple TV+ show “Shining Girls”, the actress was asked about her most humiliating celebrity encounter. She revealed it was actually with Sandra Bullock.

“I just didn’t know what to say,” Moss explained. “She is so cool, and so funny, and we stood backstage next to each other at, like, God knows which thing, and I just stood there and didn’t say anything to her. Like, awkwardly. I froze.”

The two first met when they co-starred in 1990’s “Lucky Chances” together, when Moss was seven years old.

It wasn’t the only embarrassing celebrity meeting that the actress recalled.

She admitted that she also had an awkward moment with Bill Murray when they worked on “The French Dispatch” together. Knowing he’s a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Moss figured that might be an ice-breaker.

“I worked with him and then, on the last day, I finally brought the Cubs up and it was super lame,” shared Moss, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “I was like, ‘So, yeah, the Cubs, right? Pretty great team.’ It was so dumb. It was really pathetic.”