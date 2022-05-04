Pusha T is getting candid about his years-long feud with Drake in a new cover story for GQ Hype.

While some had assumed Pusha T would fire back at Drake in his new album, It’s Almost Dry, he revealed that he’s not bothering to fan the flames of their feud because he feels it would “cheapen” his album.

“I mean, my album is that good. I could never cheapen my album with [that],” he explained. “I’m cool now.”

READ MORE: Pusha T Fires Back At Drake Diss On Leaked Jack Harlow Track: ‘That’s Not Scathing’

In fact, he’s downright dismissive of the shots that Drake has taken at him in recent raps, such as some lines in the Jack Harlow collab that recently leaked. “Have a good time,” Pusha T said. “It [even] sounds so old to me. The flow sounds old, the shots don’t even — like what is that? That ain’t a warrior talk.”

He continued: “Never engaging. Never. I can’t. Bro, I’ve been here [before]. I’ve seen how it goes. It’s been too long, too many people been called. I’m never engaging with anybody’s time. Everybody’s on my time. Everybody. And right now, I have the best rap album. I sound the freshest, I sound the newest, I sound the best of everybody.”

Jared Soares/GQ

While It’s Almost Dry just came out last month, Pusha T is already moving full-speed ahead on his next album, which he said represents a “transformation” for him.

READ MORE: Pusha T Bashes McDonald’s In New Arby’s Ad, Takes Credit For Burger Chain’s ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ Jingle

“This is a new era for me, for sure,” he said. “And by the time the transformation is done [my craft] will be mastered and ready. You’ll have a niche product.”

The entire interview can be read in the latest edition of GQ Hype.