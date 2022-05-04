Dolly Parton has finally accepted her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

After “respectfully” turning down the February nomination since she didn’t want to split votes, Parton found out the ballots had already been sent out.

Parton later said she would “accept gracefully” if she was to be inducted.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie & More Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Following Wednesday’s announcement that Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo were part of the Class of 2022, Parton spoke to Billboard.

“People usually [say] ‘Dolly rocks’ or ‘you rock’ or ‘you’re a rock star.’ I thought they just meant that I was cool, and I took that as a great compliment. But now I’m going to have to take it literally!” Parton said of being inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She added, “I’m very honoured and humbled by [the induction], and so I’ll try to live up to it.”

Parton told the publication she isn’t sure if she will be at the Nov. 5 ceremony or who will induct her. “If I do [attend], I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it,” Parton said.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Remembers Country Icon Naomi Judd: ‘Just Know That I Will Always Love You’

Even before the nomination, Parton admitted she has thought about putting out a rock album, saying: “I don’t know when, but I will do one.”

She also hopes to team up with Mick Jagger at some point, praising “Satisfaction”.

“I’m hoping we’re both around long enough when I get to doing this record that he’ll come sing with me,” Parton said.